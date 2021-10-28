Taiwan Unveils Exoskeleton Suit That Increases Soldiers’ Battlefield Strength.

The Taiwanese military has showcased a powered exoskeleton suit that soldiers could deploy in combat or humanitarian missions in the future.

Instead of having an internal skeleton like humans, exoskeletons have an exterior skeleton that supports or protects the body from the outside.

Exoskeletons with motors have been studied for decades because they could assist people carry big objects or move through tough terrain. Their applications have been examined in military, civilian, and healthcare settings.

According to Taiwan News, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense conducted a press conference on Tuesday during which the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCIST) showcased an exoskeleton powered by a lithium battery.

By supporting the knees, the suit increases the efficiency of the human body and reduces the strains exerted on troops’ lower limb joints. It is fastened to the legs.

Photos from the Ministry of National Defense show a soldier wearing the suit. It looks to wrap around the thighs and shins, with wires extending up to a waist belt.

The soldier may be seen doing things like squatting while holding weights and jogging on the spot.

According to Taiwan News, the motorized exoskeleton now provides 40 Newton-meters of torque, enabling wearers to move at speeds of up to 3.7 miles per hour, and weighs less than 10 kilograms (22 pounds). According to the Taipei Times, its battery may last up to six hours.

However, a future iteration is expected to boost torque delivery to 50 Newton-meters, allowing users to lift objects weighing between 40 and 100 kilograms (88 and 220 pounds). It would be heavier as well, weighing less than 53 pounds.

The suit is thought to aid soldiers in carrying ammo, rescuing soldiers, and doing other strenuous activities.

The suit was exhibited by NCIST project manager Jen Kuo-kuang, who is quoted as claiming that the exoskeleton was tested on 105 soldiers to ensure that it fit Taiwanese troops in general. When the outfit might be used in the field is unknown.

Taiwan isn’t the first country to demonstrate the use of exoskeletons. China had previously demonstrated a powered exoskeleton to aid soldiers in carrying munitions in 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.