Taiwan Thanks to the United States for approving the sale of a $750 million howitzer.

On Thursday, Taiwan expressed gratitude to the United States for agreeing to deliver 40 howitzer artillery systems for $750 million, which will aid the island’s defense against a Chinese invasion.

It was the first large weaponry deal announced since President Joe Biden took office in January, according to Taipei’s foreign ministry, and it will assist the island “maintain a rock-solid self-defense and regional peace and security.”

“In the face of China’s continued military buildup and provocations, our administration will strengthen national defense and security with an unyielding determination to protect people’s lives and our free and democratic way of life,” the statement continued.

On Wednesday, the State Department approved the sale of 40 155mm M109A6 medium self-propelled howitzer artillery systems, pending congressional approval.

Taiwan, which is democratic and self-ruled, is constantly threatened by authoritarian China, whose leaders regard the island as part of their territory.

They have sworn to take Taiwan one day, if necessary by force.

Beijing has increased military pressure under President Xi Jinping.

Chinese planes and bombers are now probing the island’s air defense zone on a near-daily basis, sand dredgers have intensified work towards the mainland, and the People’s Liberation Army has publicly announced a series of drills simulating a Taiwanese invasion.

Washington recognizes Beijing’s diplomatic superiority over Taipei, but it is also obligated to sell Taiwan arms to protect itself by a congressional legislation.

Unlike treaty allies such as Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, the US has never publicly stated that it will protect Taiwan if it is invaded — a stance known as “strategic ambiguity.”

However, it insists that any change to Taiwan’s future status must be voluntary.

Taiwan’s military is small in comparison to China’s, and much of its equipment, notably its fighter aircraft force, is outdated.

Moving howitzers would be critical in preventing an invasion and allowing Taiwan's military to defend itself.