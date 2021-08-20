T-Mobile is facing a class action lawsuit after a data breach exposed millions of Social Security numbers.

A cyberattack on T-Mobile revealed the personal information of at least 47 million current, former, and potential users, including social security numbers. A class action lawsuit has been filed by those affected, demanding that T-Mobil stop storing “personal identifying information on a cloud-based database.”

According to Vice, the incident was originally reported Sunday and confirmed Monday by T-Mobil after a hacker was discovered advertising around 30 million social security data online. The seller was asking for six Bitcoin (about $270,000) in an online forum for a collection of data that includes social security numbers, drivers’ licenses, phone numbers, and names.

The lawsuit claims that the breach has put the filers at risk of identity theft, out-of-pocket charges, lost time spent trying to minimize the breach’s impacts, and criminal misuse of their personal information. The plaintiffs claim that T-Mobile was aware of the potential for a breach.

The suit claims that “[T-Mobile] recklessly retained the confidential information.” “In particular, confidential data was kept on [T-Mobilecomputer ]’s system and network in a vulnerable state to hackers. The cyberattack’s technique and the possibility for inappropriate disclosure of [filers’] private information were known risks to [T-Mobile], and so [T-Mobile] was put on notice for failing to take the necessary precautions to protect the private information from the risk of a ransomware attack.”

The plaintiffs claim that T-Mobile failed to take basic steps to follow through on its promise to “protect customer privacy.” T-Mobile is accused of not encrypting any of the stolen data, including usernames and passwords, according to the lawsuit.

T-Mobile has not revealed how long the information may have been retained by hackers or when the incident occurred as of the filing date of the lawsuit. T-Mobil would have found and prevented the hack sooner if it had “taken its data security obligations more seriously,” according to the lawsuit.

T-Mobile has offered people affected 24 months of free credit monitoring, but the filers call this “inadequate,” claiming that it puts the burden on the filers to sign up for the program.

T-Mobile was contacted by this website, but no response was received in time for publishing.