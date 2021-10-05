Syria’s wheat farmers are facing crop failure due to a dry year.

After losing his last wheat crop to a wildfire, Syrian farmer Abdelbaqi Souleiman hoped for a better yield this summer. However, there was very little rain this spring.

“Last year, the field I planted was completely destroyed by fire,” the 48-year-old explained.

“We didn’t get enough rain this year, so we didn’t harvest any wheat.”

Syria has been hit hard by low rainfall this year, especially in its breadbasket Hasakeh province, while man-made climate change raises the likelihood of drought and wildfires around the world.

Dismal wheat crops in the Kurdish-run northeastern region have sparked concerns about food security in a war-torn country where 60% of people already struggle to afford food.

Crop output in Hasakeh is estimated to have decreased by more than 95 percent in vast portions of the province compared to last year, according to humanitarian organisations.

The paucity of rain, along with the expensive cost of gasoline for irrigation, seeds, and fertilizer, has made growing the rain-fed grain a near-impossible task, according to Souleiman.

In the settlement of Tal Shaeer, he added, “At this rate, we’ll have to quit growing wheat.”

“Farmers will have to begin planting herbs like coriander and cumin because they are less expensive and sell for more.”

Hajji Mohammed, 71, of the same province’s hamlet of Qahtaniyah, said he and his neighbors had also hit hard times.

“Farming has turned into a loss-making business,” remarked a 45-year-old agricultural worker in Kardeem Haleema.

“If there isn’t any rain this year, the majority of people will leave.”

The family had almost no resources left to venture into another season after years of losses.

He explained, “We’re attempting to sell our women’s gold or furniture so we can buy the seeds.”

Syria used to produce up to 4 million tonnes of wheat a year, enough to feed its entire population before the conflict broke out in 2011, but harvests have since plummeted to historic lows, increasing reliance on imports.

Last month, Damascus’ agriculture minister stated that the country produced 900,000 tonnes of wheat this year, less than half of the two million tonnes required.

This year’s harvest, according to Salman Barodo, co-president of the economy and agricultural commission with Kurdish officials, fell significantly short of demand for the region’s bakeries.

He remarked, “In prior years, we would reap more than 600,000 tonnes of wheat.” It was plenty for flour, seeds for the next season, and a little extra in the freezer.

