Syria’s ‘Desert’: The Euphrates’ Drying Threatens Disaster

The largest river in Syria used to flow through his olive grove, but Khaled al-Khamees claims it has receded into the distance, parching his trees and leaving his family with little to drink.

The 50-year-old farmer, standing on what was the Euphrates riverbed last year, remarked, “It’s as if we’re in the desert.”

“We’re considering leaving because we don’t have enough water to drink or irrigate the trees.”

Aid organizations and experts are predicting a humanitarian calamity in northeast Syria, where dwindling river flow is exacerbating the country’s troubles after a decade of war.

They claim that since January, falling water levels at hydroelectric dams have threatened to cut off water and power to up to five million Syrians, who are in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis.

As the Mediterranean region suffers from a drought, many in the Kurdish-controlled zone accuse Turkey of weaponizing water by tightening the tap upstream, however a Turkish source disputed this.

After the river fell so far that operating the water pumps became too expensive, black irrigation hoses coiled in dusty coils outside Khamees’ village of Rumayleh.

Instead, Khamees and his neighbors were busy planting corn and beans in soil that had been submerged in the current just the year before.

The father of 12 said it had been decades since he had seen the river thus far away from the settlement.

“Just to acquire a pail of water for their children to drink, the ladies have to trek seven kilometers (four miles),” he said.

The Euphrates River, which is said to have flown past the biblical Garden of Eden, runs for about 2,800 kilometers (1,700 miles) across Turkey, Syria, and Iraq.

It gushes into northern Syria via the Turkish border when it rains, and then flows diagonally through the war-torn country to Iraq.

It irrigates vast swaths of land in Syria’s breadbasket and passes through three hydroelectric dams, which give power and drinking water to millions of people.

However, the river has shrunk to a sliver in the last eight months, taking valuable water from reservoirs and raising the risk of dam turbines grinding to a halt.

Director Hammoud al-Hadiyyeen of the Tishrin Dam, the first into which the river flows inside Syria, described a “alarming” decline in water levels not seen since the dam’s completion in 1999.

He described the situation as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

The water level has dropped five metres since January, hovering only a few millimetres above "death level" when.