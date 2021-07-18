Sync Review of the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger: Fast Charging and Auto Backup

At the risk of sounding old, I was at the Consumer Electronics Show when the first commercially made camera phones were introduced almost 20 years ago. Since then, it’s been my aim as a responsible user—and self-conscious tech journalist—to prevent the embarrassment and frustration of 1) my phone’s battery dying and 2) unintentionally deleting images I’ve shot on the phone.

Naturally, I was ecstatic to receive a SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync to try out after learning that it can assist avoid both of those potential disasters. And I discovered that it does exactly what it says it does in terms of both of its primary duties.

It’s a breeze to get started.

I just plugged in the device, downloaded the app (using the handy QR code printed on both the seemingly unneeded instruction card and the back of the device), and it walked me through the remainder of the setup procedure, which took only a few minutes.

Right out of the box, the Ixpand is ready to charge any Qi-enabled phone (once the device is plugged in). Only the backup and syncing features require the app and setup.

When it comes to charging, one thing I like about this gadget is that it isn’t as picky about location as other wireless chargers I’ve tried. My phone would charge as long as the center of my phone was quite close to the device’s own, even if it was little crooked or at an angle. I can also confirm that it charged through both of the normal thin phone cases I tested.

Making More Room on Your Phone

Because my phone’s internal storage capacity is only 32GB, I frequently find myself in the storage danger zone as a content creator. Fortunately, this charger-drive is available in capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. I tapped on the Free Up Phone Space feature right off the main menu after backing up a few thousand photographs and a few dozen films, which the in-app tutorial stated would take a few sessions but the software completed in just two overnights. I eliminated the largest videos that were taking up space on my phone, and I was a couple gigabytes richer in no time.

