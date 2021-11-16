Symptoms of Bird Flu Explained Amid Outbreaks in Europe and Asia

In recent days and weeks, bird flu outbreaks have been reported in parts of Europe and Asia, causing anxiety among epidemiologists.

Avian influenza A, generally known as bird flu, is a disease that can spread swiftly and severely in poultry populations. To stop the spread of the disease, poultry farms and facilities must butcher millions of birds, including healthy ones.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, the virus can cause a large number of deaths in bird populations, with a fatality rate of over 50%. (OIE).

Humans are not immune to the sickness. This year, experts have expressed alarm over the number of persons infected with avian flu in China.

According to the World Health Organization, 21 human illnesses of the bird flu subtype H5N6 have been confirmed in the country so far this year, greatly exceeding the five reported in 2020.

“The rise in human cases in China this year is concerning,” said Thijs Kuiken, a professor of comparative pathology at Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam.

Other bird flu outbreaks have been recorded in South Korea, which has a poultry population of 770,000, as well as Japan and Norway, according to the news agency, which cited the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

While bird flu primarily affects birds, some strains can transfer to humans and other animals, causing serious illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 60% of persons infected with the Asian H5N1 strain of bird flu have perished. People aged 10 to 19 years old and young adults have had the highest mortality rates from this strain of avian flu.

People who come into contact with sick birds, such as handling them or even being near them, are more likely to contract bird flu. The virus can be breathed, but it can also enter the mouth, nose, or eyes if a person touches their face with a virus-infected hand.

Some limited human-to-human infections are believed to have occurred in some cases, according to the CDC. Currently, unlike COVID, avian flu does not travel well between humans.

What are the signs and symptoms of human avian flu?

