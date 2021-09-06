Swiss Re says climate change is fueling an increase in property insurance.

According to a report released on Monday by Swiss Re, climate change will contribute to a threefold increase in property insurance rates over the next two decades.

Demand for insurance cover for buildings and infrastructure will expand faster than other parts of the industry due to more frequent and harsher weather events, rising seas, and wildfires caused by man-made changes to the world’s climate, according to the report.

In a paper for the annual Rendezvous September reinsurance industry event in Zurich, the business claimed that this tendency will accentuate long-term developments driven by urbanisation and increased wealth in emerging economies.

Swiss Re, which insures other insurers, set out to forecast the major developments that will shape the industry until 2040.

According to the analysis, property and casualty reinsurance premiums will more than double to $4.3 trillion (3.6 trillion euros), while property reinsurance premiums will nearly triple.

Property-related premiums will account for 29 percent of all premiums collected in 2040, up from around 25 percent in 2020, according to the report.

More homes, rail lines, power stations, and other essential infrastructure will need to be protected as more people move to cities and wealth grows in emerging economies. In 2020, property premiums were estimated to be over $450 billion.

Motor insurance prices, on the other hand, are predicted to fall from 42 percent in 2020 to roughly 32 percent by 2025, despite the fact that the total number is expected to rise sharply.

On the one hand, as wealth in emerging economies rises, more individuals will be able to purchase a vehicle. Technology, such as assisted driving, and new modes of mobility, such as scooters, e-bikes, and pooled ownership, on the other hand, will lower the demand for insurance.

From $766 billion in 2020, premiums on automobiles are predicted to treble to over $1.4 trillion.