Sweden’s Parliament is about to elect the country’s first female prime minister.

On Wednesday, Sweden’s parliament is expected to pick Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister, hours after she secured critical backing in a last-minute compromise.

The 54-year-old, who took over as head of the Social Democrats earlier this month, struck a deal late on Tuesday with the Left Party to enhance pensions in exchange for its support in parliament on Wednesday.

“We have struck an agreement to boost the finances of the poorest retirees,” Andersson said minutes after the accord was announced on public broadcaster SVT.

Nooshi Dadgostar, the leader of the Left Party, told Swedish Radio, “We’re not going to obstruct Andersson.”

A prime ministerial candidate in Sweden does not require the backing of a majority in parliament; rather, they must avoid having a majority against them.

Andersson has already gained backing from the Greens, a coalition partner of the Social Democrats, as well as the Centre Party.

Political experts remarked, however, that there was still a potential that Andersson’s quest would be thwarted by the Centre Party.

It has already warned that if she cedes too much ground to the Left Party, it will withdraw its support.

Annie Loof, the head of the Centre Party, refused to comment on the Left’s pact with Andersson late Monday.

The vote will begin at 8:00 a.m. GMT.

Following a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday, Andersson will formally take over her duties if elected.

She would succeed Stefan Lofven, who resigned on November 10 after seven years as Prime Minister, in what was largely predicted as a step to give his successor time to prepare for the country’s general election in September 2022.

With elections less than a year away, the Social Democrats are hanging around their lowest-ever approval ratings.

The right-wing opposition, led by the conservative Moderates, has gotten closer to the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in recent years and expects to govern with their support.

Sweden has never had a female prime minister, despite being a country that has long advocated for gender equality.

Women have led the governments of all other Nordic countries, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

Andersson, a former junior swimming champion who has been described as “pragmatic” and a “technocratic bureaucrat,” announced three political aims after being confirmed as the Social Democrats’ leader.

She stated that she intended to “reclaim democratic control of schools, healthcare, and aged care” and move away from the privatization of the social system.

She also stated that she hoped to make Sweden a global role model for climate change.

