Support for fossil fuels is “insanity,” according to COP26.

As governments lay out their red lines in the last hours of high-stakes negotiations, US climate envoy John Kerry warned COP26 that fossil fuel subsidies were “insanity.”

As global warming-related calamities hit home around the world, delegates from over 200 countries are feverishly seeking a resolution to the summit, which attempts to keep the target of keeping temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We feel this is existential,” US Secretary of State John Kerry said to delegates.

“It is not existential in the future for many of you; it is existential today. Today, people are dying. Today, the effects can be felt all over the world.” “That is the definition of insanity,” Kerry remarked, referring to the billions of dollars spent in the last five or six years to subsidize the polluting fossil fuels that are causing climate change. Kerry was speaking at a COP26 “stocktake,” a public hearing where countries can express their reservations about the texts that have been agreed thus far.

On Friday, new language urged for governments to speed up “the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

Although this was a gentler version of the language than a previous version, commentators noted the inclusion of the fuels that are causing the climate problem was a significant step forward.

Coal plants that do not use carbon capture technology to offset some of their output are referred to as “unabated.”

The article requires that countries submit new climate promises next year.

It also clarifies other significant points of disagreement, such as the need for affluent countries to “at least double” their adaptation budget by 2025 to help at-risk countries cope with climate change.

However, a flaw persists in wealthier countries’ refusal to fulfill a decade-old promise to provide $100 billion to help vulnerable countries green their grids and prepare for the worst effects of climate change.

The money was supposed to be paid in 2020, but it isn’t expected to be paid until 2022 at the earliest.

Kenya’s environment minister, Keriako Tobiko, warned delegates that the failure to meet the funding commitment had harmed trust.

“Our trust has been shattered for myself and Kenya,” he said.

The two-week summit kicked off with a bang, with world leaders arriving in Glasgow with a slew of major pronouncements, ranging from a pledge to reduce methane emissions to a plan to rescue the rainforests.

The host country, Britain, has stated that it hopes for COP26 to result in country agreements to maintain the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature target aim within reach.

However, all told, existing national emission reduction plans. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.