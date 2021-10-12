Superheated Plasma Collides With Earth in a Solar Flare Update

Over the last day or so, Earth has been struck by a geomagnetic storm, which peaked in strength on Tuesday morning.

A coronal mass ejection (CME)—a massive ejection of billions of tons of superheated gas barreling toward Earth at 6.7 million miles per hour—causes geomagnetic storms.

These CMEs carry a magnetic field and a large amount of radiation, and despite Earth’s best efforts to protect us, they can still cause havoc with electrical systems due to our own magnetic field.

On October 9, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center issued an advisory stating that a G2 moderate category geomagnetic storm would impact the earth on October 11, dropping to a G1 minor storm on October 12.

Power grid oscillations, voltage alerts in power systems operating at high latitudes, and some high frequency radio fading, according to the center. It further stated that an aurora could be seen in New York or Washington State, which are generally much below the required latitude to observe the brilliant natural phenomenon.

However, at 8 p.m. on October 11, a G2 storm warning for October 12 had been issued, with the warning being valid from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m. that afternoon.

At the time of writing, the G2 storm was still active, according to the most recent notice, which was issued at 10:58 a.m. UTC.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the moderately powerful storm has caused any inconvenience.

The K-index is a standard method of classifying solar storms. It has a range of Kp 0 to Kp 9 and is used to assess disruptions in the Earth’s magnetic field. A geomagnetic storm is present when Kp 5 or higher is reached, and the Earth reached Kp 6 on Tuesday morning.

Storm Measurement

Then there are methods for assessing the outcomes. The G scale is used by the NOAA, and it ranges from 1 to 5, with 5 being the greatest level.

Tuesday morning’s storm looks to have peaked at G2, and the storm’s Kp index was 6 according to the most recent NOAA measurement.

