Summer Running Gear from Tracksmith Makes a Splash

Summer and winter running gear will differ dramatically depending on your region. Even in July, there should be enough sunshine left to wear Tracksmith’s newest assortment of summer-friendly shorts and shirts. They’re resourceful, embracing the summer heat in a variety of ways for fun, comfortable running gear. The majority of the new Tracksmith clothing is available in both women’s and men’s sizes. I got some experience with men’s apparel.

People are not being asked to select between swimming trunks and running shorts by Tracksmith. Instead, it has developed hybrid shorts that can be used for both. Making shorts that operate well in the pool and can also be worn to go for a run while wet is a difficult issue. After trying them on, I’m convinced that these shorts are about as excellent as they can get. They’re a compelling proposition.

The Run Cannonball Run Shorts were called after the activities that inspired them. The following is how it works: Run to a pool, ocean, river, or other swimming hole in the summer heat, and then do a cannonball into the cool water. Go ahead and run back after a quick swim. From start to finish, the shorts should be able to handle it all.

The fabric is slightly thicker than that of regular running shorts. They feel more like swimming trunks than running trunks when split between the two activities. As a result, they can be used for swimming or hot tubbing all year. On either side, there are two open pockets. However, on the right side, there is a small secret zipped pocket that may easily accommodate a key or earbuds case. After a few RCR tests, we’ve come to the conclusion that these are great swim shorts and totally good running shorts, even when wet.

Shirt with the words “Run Cannonball Run” on it.

The Run Cannonball Run Shorts have been in the Tracksmith portfolio for a few years, but the shirt from that collection is new for 2021. It’s a terrific shirt for jogging as well as casual use. The lightweight shirt is comprised of a blend of cotton and polyester and is silky smooth.

The men's version is one of the company's first shirts to have a breast pocket.