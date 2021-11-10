Success Smells Like Silkworm Cat Grub.

A ginger cat licks its lips imperiously as it mops up every last particle of food from its curling whiskers, seemingly unfazed by the strange foundation ingredient in its supper: silkworm pupae.

Volunteer taste testers include the 15 felines of Taiwan’s Mao Thai Thai cat cafe, who are trying out a new cat meal made by silkworm experts.

The diet not only makes use of a previously unused byproduct of silk production, but it also kills hazardous intestinal bacteria, according to the researchers, with the added benefit of lowering the odor of the cats’ own waste.

Rosa Su, the cafe’s manager, adds, “They have more energy and fewer stinking feces, which is more than I expected.”

The pink gloop comes in a variety of flavors, including tuna and milkfish, beef and chicken, although the major protein source is insect.

Su’s cats don’t seem to mind, as they swarm around her, eager for their meal.

According to the study team, much of the response from other owners in the trial has been good as well.

Hundreds of caterpillars wiggle around in trays as they graze on mulberry leaves at the century-old Miaoli Agricultural Research and Extension Station, where the food was developed.

136 different silkworm varieties from around the world are housed at the facility.

When they form cocoons to transition from larva to adult, they are in the pupa stage of their lifecycles.

As she delicately chops the top off a silk cocoon to retrieve a wiggling brown grub, researcher Liao Chiu-hsun tells AFP, “When we see silkworms, we think of silk clothes.”

“However, these well-trained insects have a lot more to give.”

Although the pupae are already high in protein, fat, and minerals, the Miaoli team has devised a method to increase their amount of immune proteins that destroy pathogenic germs within the host.

When silkworms are stressed and believe they are in danger, they create more of these proteins in the cocoon, which are then plucked and processed into cat chow.

This creative repurposing of what was previously considered a waste product could be a lifeline for Taiwan’s few remaining silkworm farmers.

They used to number in the hundreds, but now just two remain in operation.

Hsu Wei-chun, a third-generation farmer, claims that cultivating the insects just for fabric is no longer commercially viable.

Mulberry leaves, for example, are already used in tea, while cocoons can be utilized in cosmetics.

