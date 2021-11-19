Stunning Partial Lunar Eclipse Photos from Around the World Show the Moon Turning Red.

A partial lunar eclipse was visible across wide swaths of the Earth on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday, and photographers all over the world caught the amazing occurrence.

According to NASA, the partial lunar eclipse was the longest since 1440, lasting three hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds.

When the full moon passes partway into the dark inner shadow (umbra) cast by the Earth, a partial lunar eclipse occurs. By the peak of the eclipse, around 99 percent of the moon’s visible face had slipped into this shadow, making it an almost complete eclipse.

The visible face became dimmer as the moon moved into this shadow. However, the moon was not completely darkened. Instead, around the moment of maximum eclipse, it turned a reddish tint due to the way sunlight was distorted as it travelled through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Depending on local weather conditions, observers in North America were in prime position to watch the entire eclipse. However, sections of the eclipse could be seen from other parts of the world, including South America, Australia, much of Europe and Asia, and northwest Africa.

The partial eclipse can be seen behind the Statue of Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in the view below, taken by photographer Andrew Caballero-Reynolds early on November 19, 2021.

The crimson colour that the moon took on during the eclipse is plainly visible in this image taken by Philip Fong from the observation deck of Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, Japan.

On November 19, photographer Yuki Iwamura captured another stunning image of the moon as it appeared behind One World Trade Center in New York City.

As our natural satellite moves through the Earth’s shadow, one section of the moon appears to be visibly dimmer than the rest in this image obtained by photographer Emerson Flores from San Salvador, El Salvador’s capital.

Lunar eclipses only happen on full moon nights, and they don’t happen every full moon.

Partial lunar eclipses happen when the Earth passes between the sun and the full moon, but the three bodies are not perfectly aligned, as they are during total lunar eclipses.