Stunning Images of Mars’ Giant Mountains, Black Sand, and 20-Mile Horizon Captured by NASA Rover

Nine years after landing on Mars, NASA’s Curiosity rover is still beaming magnificent photographs back to Earth. On Mars, 18,000-foot mountains and stony, four-story-tall hills jostle for prominence with undulating black sand fields and a horizon view that reaches 20 miles on a clear day.

On its climb up the side of Mt. Sharp, Curiosity released its newest images from 1,500 feet above the Martian plain. The peak’s 18,000-foot height would place it second only to Alaska’s Denali — originally Mt. McKinley — as America’s tallest mountain.

Gale Crater, a 96-mile-wide basin, contains Mt. Sharp. Scientists are hoping to figure out what happened to the liquid that geological evidence imply was previously abundant on Mars.

“The rocks here will start to tell us how this once-wet planet became the dry Mars of today, and how long livable conditions survived even after that,” said Abigail Fraeman, Curiosity’s deputy project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

129 of the rover’s photos from a single day — July 3 — were digitally stitched together to create a single panoramic image. According to NASA, the 360-degree view of the Martian surface is exceptionally sharp because it’s winter, which means there’s less dust in the air.

Curiosity also drilled the latest of 32 core samples into the Martian surface as part of a mission to learn more about the material that makes up the planet’s outer crust. Curiosity is wandering halfway between an area rich in clay minerals and one dominated by salty minerals called sulfates, according to NASA’s network of spacecraft orbiting Mars.

Curiosity does not have to transmit the samples it collects from the holes it drills back to Earth for analysis; it has its own on-board lab. The mobile lab grinds samples into powder with a drill before transferring them to Curiosity’s chassis, where equipment detect which compounds and minerals are present.

According to NASA, the mountain’s layers could indicate how and when Gale Crater’s original ecosystem dried up. Similar developments can be witnessed all around the world.

On Aug. 5, 2012, Curiosity arrived in the crater on a mission to see if distinct Martian conditions could have supported microbial life. This is a condensed version of the information.