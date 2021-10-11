Study Suggests Earth’s Core Is Partly 10,000-degree ‘Mush’ and Not As Solid As Thought.

According to new research, the Earth’s core may not be as solid as scientists previously believed, and that some of it may be a white-hot mush.

The Earth’s core may be thousands of miles beneath our feet, yet its highly hot metal core is vital to our life; its movement creates the magnetic field that shields us from the sun’s dangerous radiation.

The Earth’s core is made up of two parts: a solid iron inner core and a liquid metal outer core, according to scientists.

However, they’ve never been, and with good reason. The pressure at the Earth’s core is 3.5 million times greater than at the surface.

To put it another way, the average air pressure inside an automobile tire is roughly 35 psi. According to the NASA-supported Classroom of the Future, the pressure reaches around 200,000 psi at a depth of just 50 kilometers underground. The Earth’s inner core is approximately 5,100 kilometers deep.

Any human or machine we could send there would be completely annihilated in an uncomfortable manner.

To get around this, scientists can use earthquakes to infer what the Earth’s core is made of. The varied minerals, temperatures, and densities of the materials they meet modify the speed and direction of seismic waves as they flow through and around the heart of our world.

Rhett Butler, a geophysicist at the University of Hawai’i at Mnoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, and his colleague Seiji Tsuboi, a seismologist at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, spent three years studying these waves in order to learn more about the composition of our planet.

They discovered that substantial chunks of the inner core’s highest half, down to an area of roughly 100 kilometers past the traditional inner core border, looked to be “mush.”

“Earth’s inner core has been modeled only as a mushy iron alloy since the early 1970s,” Butler told The Washington Newsday. “Both hard and soft iron alloys, as well as melt below the usual inner core boundary, are discovered.

“The inner core is not homogeneous; rather, the structures identified within the inner core have a great deal of variety. This is a condensed version of the information.