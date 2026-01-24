Study Shows Exercise Could Rival Antidepressants in Treating Depression

Exercise could offer a viable alternative to antidepressants and psychological therapies for treating depression, according to new findings from the University of Lancashire. A comprehensive review of 73 studies found that physical activity, particularly moderate-intensity exercise, can significantly reduce depressive symptoms, often performing on par with more traditional treatments like therapy and medication.

Moderate Exercise Proves Effective

The review, which pooled data from 10 clinical trials, revealed that light to moderate-intensity exercise may be particularly effective in alleviating depression, with positive results seen in individuals who completed between 13 and 36 sessions. Researchers observed that participants who mixed aerobic exercises with resistance training, such as weightlifting, reported better outcomes than those who only engaged in aerobic activities like running or cycling.

While the research suggests that exercise could be a helpful tool for managing depression, experts caution that these findings are based on limited evidence, and long-term benefits remain uncertain. “Our findings indicate that exercise is a safe and accessible option for managing symptoms,” said Professor Andrew Clegg, the lead author of the Cochrane review. However, he acknowledged that exercise does not work for everyone, and maintaining a program that individuals can commit to is key to its success.

Interestingly, the study found that less intense exercises, such as brisk walking or cycling at moderate speeds, might offer more benefits for depression than more strenuous activities like jogging or intense weight training. The analysis also excluded certain types of exercise, including yoga, qigong, and stretching, suggesting that these forms may not have been as thoroughly studied in relation to depression.

Limitations and Unanswered Questions

Dr. Jeff Lambert, a health psychology professor at the University of Bath, expressed caution about the study’s findings. He noted that many of the trials involved in the review were small and suffered from methodological weaknesses. “When we focus only on the most rigorous studies, the benefits of exercise for depression appear smaller, though still statistically significant,” he said. Lambert also pointed out that the review could not definitively conclude whether exercise works better for mild or severe depression or if it could replace medication or therapy entirely.

Furthermore, the review primarily focused on structured, supervised exercise programs, which are often attended by motivated participants. This may limit the broader applicability of the findings, especially for people with depression who may struggle to maintain regular exercise habits on their own.

Ultimately, the study highlights the growing interest in non-pharmacological treatments for depression, offering hope that regular physical activity could serve as a valuable addition to existing therapeutic approaches.