Study Finds Dietary Supplements and Probiotics Slow Prostate Cancer Progression

New research suggests that a diet rich in vegetables and probiotics may slow the progression of low-risk prostate cancer. The study, led by scientists from the University of Bedfordshire and supported by specialists from Cambridge University Hospitals and Bedford Hospital, found that specific supplements and probiotics could reduce a key marker of prostate cancer in the blood. The findings could offer an alternative to invasive treatments for some patients.

Key Findings from Clinical Trial

In a four-month trial, 212 men diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer were divided into two groups. One group received a supplement containing broccoli, turmeric, pomegranate, green tea, ginger, and cranberry, alongside a placebo. The second group took both the supplement and a purpose-built probiotic. Researchers monitored prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, a marker often used to assess prostate cancer.

The results revealed a significant decrease in PSA progression in both groups, but the change was notably greater among those who took both the supplement and the probiotic. Of the participants who received the supplement and placebo, 82% maintained stable disease, while 18% experienced disease advancement. In the group receiving both the supplement and probiotic, 85.5% showed stable disease, 6.7% experienced disease regression, and 7.8% saw their condition progress.

The study also employed MRI scans to monitor disease advancement, showing a correlation between the reduction in PSA and the slowing of cancer progression. The research, published in the European Urology Oncology journal, is the first to demonstrate that the combination of dietary supplements and probiotics can significantly reduce PSA progression and serum markers of inflammation.

Lead author Professor Robert Thomas, a clinical oncologist at the University of Bedfordshire, noted that these changes were supported by MRI scans, an unusual finding in nutritional research. “This study shows, for the first time, that improving the balance of bacteria in the gut can slow prostate cancer activity,” he said.

While the study lasted just four months, the researchers are optimistic that their findings could lead to fewer men requiring major interventions like surgery or radiotherapy. Further long-term studies are planned to assess the lasting impact of these dietary interventions.

Broader Implications for Prostate Cancer Care

The findings offer a promising approach to managing low-risk prostate cancer, a condition that often leads men to opt for active surveillance. Currently, around 60% of men with low-risk prostate cancer choose to monitor the disease rather than undergo treatment, but over 50% of these men opt out of surveillance within five years. By helping men maintain stable disease and avoid unnecessary treatment, dietary interventions could reduce the risks of over-treatment and its associated toxicities.

In addition to prostate health, a quarter of the participants reported improvements in urinary symptoms, which is a common issue for men with prostate cancer. Dr. Hayley Luxton from Prostate Cancer UK emphasized the growing research into diet and gut health’s role in prostate cancer progression, calling the study encouraging but noting that more research is needed to confirm its broader implications.

Overall, the study highlights the potential of lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise, in influencing prostate cancer outcomes and improving quality of life. The researchers concluded that these findings open the door to future strategies that could complement traditional cancer treatments, potentially reducing the need for aggressive interventions.