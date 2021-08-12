Study: Don’t Count On Eruptions To Reduce Climate Change.

According to new study released Thursday, climate change could amplify the atmospheric cooling impacts of once-in-a-century volcanic eruptions while reducing the impact of smaller eruptions.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge and the UK Met Office looked at how warming temperatures would alter the ash and chemicals that volcanoes spew into the atmosphere.

The growing “feedback loops” between changing climate and eruptions were not taken into consideration in the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released this week, according to lead author Thomas Aubry of Cambridge’s Department of Geography.

He stated of the study, “It could give new light on the evolution of future volcanic influences on climate.”

“Even if volcanoes have a minor impact on climate when compared to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, they are a crucial component of the system.”

Climate and volcano plume models were employed in the study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications.

It also considered the global impact of Mount Pinatubo’s eruption in the Philippines in 1991, the twentieth century’s second greatest.

The massive plume of ash and gas created a layer of haze, which resulted in global temperatures dropping by much to 0.5 degrees Celsius the following year.

According to the study, climate change will let future Pinatubo-sized plumes to climb much higher, blocking more sunlight, distributing aerosols faster, and increasing the cooling effect globally by up to 15%.

The influence of volcanic aerosols, on the other hand, lasts only one or two years, whereas manmade greenhouse gases have a long-term impact on the climate, according to the study.

Under a high-end warming scenario, the cooling effect of smaller eruptions like the 2011 Nabro eruption in Eritrea, which occur on a yearly basis, will be reduced by around 75%.

The tropopause – the barrier between the troposphere and the stratosphere above it – is expected to rise in height, making it more difficult for volcanic plumes to reach the stratosphere, according to the scientists.

“Aerosols from volcanic plumes confined to the troposphere are washed off by precipitation in a couple of weeks, resulting in relatively mild and localized climatic impacts.”

Since 1850, human activities have increased global temperatures by more than 1.0 degree Celsius, and according to IPCC forecasts, the world will hit 1.5 degrees Celsius around 2030, a decade sooner than originally predicted.

That is, assuming there isn’t a massive volcanic explosion. Brief News from Washington Newsday.