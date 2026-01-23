Study Discredits Link Between Paracetamol Use in Pregnancy and Autism, ADHD

A comprehensive review has cast doubt on claims linking the use of paracetamol during pregnancy to an increased risk of autism and ADHD in children. Published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), the study analyzed existing research on the subject and concluded that the evidence remains inconclusive and unreliable.

The review, which involved researchers from the universities of Liverpool and Birmingham, examined a range of systematic reviews and studies, totaling 40 observational reports. Despite some prior studies suggesting a potential connection between maternal paracetamol use and neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring, the latest research found that the evidence lacked robustness. In fact, the study authors stressed that the majority of findings were based on low-quality data, with confidence in any conclusions being rated as low to critically low.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had previously pointed to paracetamol as a potential cause for a so-called “meteoric rise” in autism cases, advising against its use during pregnancy. His comments were widely criticized by autism advocates and medical professionals, who warned against drawing unsupported conclusions. The new BMJ study, however, suggests that there is no clear scientific backing for these claims.

Reaffirming Safety Guidelines

Medical experts, including those from the study, have reiterated the importance of paracetamol as a safe option for managing pain and fever during pregnancy. They highlighted that untreated fever, particularly during the early stages of pregnancy, is known to increase the risk of complications such as miscarriage and premature birth. Consequently, paracetamol remains a recommended treatment to mitigate these risks.

Researchers also proposed that any perceived link between paracetamol use and autism or ADHD could be explained by other factors, such as shared genetic traits and environmental influences within families. Dimitrios Siassakos, professor in obstetrics and gynecology at University College London, emphasized that previous studies often failed to account for these confounding factors.

The study’s conclusions are significant in reassuring healthcare professionals and the public that paracetamol can still be used effectively during pregnancy, as long as it is done so under medical advice.