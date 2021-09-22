Study Discovers Bats Carrying Covid-Like Viruses in Laos.

Bats living in caverns in Laos were found to be carrying a similar infection that specialists believe might potentially infect humans directly, providing yet another clue to the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Since its discovery in China in late 2019, the virus has killed millions of people, and the origins of the virus are still a source of debate.

Some specialists believe it is caused by animals, while others believe the pathogen may have escaped from a lab.

Researchers from the Pasteur Institute in France and the National University of Laos said their findings proved that viruses genetically similar to the SARS-CoV-2 virus “occur in nature” among bat species in northern Laos’ limestone caverns, which border China.

Three of the viruses found in the hundreds of bats studied in Vientiane Province were found to be quite similar to the virus that causes Covid-19, especially in terms of the mechanism for latching on to human cells.

Marc Eloit, the director of the Pasteur Institute’s pathogen discovery laboratory, told AFP, “The goal was to try to determine the genesis of this pandemic.”

Eloit, whose team analyzed the samples, said the viruses discovered and SARS-CoV-2 had significant differences.

However, he described the research as a “huge step ahead” in determining the cause of the pandemic, validating the notion that the coronavirus that has spread over the world began with real bats.

The study’s authors warn that the new viruses “seem to have the same potential for infecting humans as early strains of SARS-CoV-2,” according to their findings, which have been submitted to Nature for peer review.

“People who labor in caves, such as guano collectors, or some ascetic religious communities that spend time in or extremely close to caverns, as well as tourists who visit caves, are more vulnerable,” the authors wrote.

The World Health Organization (WHO) dispatched international scientists to China in January and concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus most likely spread from bats to humans via an intermediary species.

A rival theory that the virus leaked from a lab like Wuhan’s specialized virology lab was deemed “very implausible,” though it hasn’t been ruled out completely.

The most closely related virus was discovered to be able to infect human cells "as easily" as SARS-CoV-2, according to Martin Hibbert, Professor of Emerging Infectious Disease at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who was not involved in the Laos research.