Study Clears Paracetamol of Autism, ADHD Link in Pregnancy

Experts have concluded that there is no significant evidence linking paracetamol use during pregnancy to an increased risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities in children. This conclusion comes after a comprehensive study reviewed a series of existing research on the subject, which had sparked widespread public concern following controversial statements from US President Donald Trump.

In September 2025, Trump suggested that the rise in autism cases might be linked to paracetamol, also known as Tylenol in the US. He controversially recommended that pregnant women avoid the common painkiller, instead urging them to “tough it out.” His comments sparked backlash from both autism advocates and scientists worldwide.

However, the latest research, published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women’s Health, aims to put the matter to rest. The study was led by Professor Asma Khalil from St George’s Hospital in London, who along with an international team of researchers, examined a range of studies and medical records to assess the potential risks of paracetamol during pregnancy.

Study Methodology and Findings

The review included data from 43 studies, with 17 undergoing further analysis using a meta-analysis approach. This method allowed the researchers to systematically combine findings from multiple sources, including sibling comparison studies where children from the same mother were analyzed—one born after paracetamol use, the other without.

The study found no link between paracetamol use and an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities. Experts confirmed that there was no clinically significant difference in the likelihood of these conditions in children of mothers who took paracetamol during pregnancy, supporting the safety recommendations already issued by medical authorities.

“Our study confirms that paracetamol remains safe for use during pregnancy,” said Professor Khalil. “It continues to be the first-line treatment for pain or fever in pregnant women, and these findings should reassure expectant mothers everywhere.”

Grainne McAlonan, a professor of translational neuroscience at King’s College London, also commented on the study’s importance, emphasizing the significance of using sibling design studies to account for family history. “This study provides clarity, confirming that paracetamol in pregnancy does not increase the risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities,” she said.

Reassurance for Pregnant Women

The new review is expected to ease the concerns of many pregnant individuals, who were unsettled by last year’s alarming public statements. Health Secretary Wes Streeting also weighed in on the findings, reassuring the public that there is “no evidence whatsoever” linking paracetamol use with autism or other developmental disorders in children. “This comprehensive review provides clarity, and our leading medical experts affirm that paracetamol is safe for pregnant women suffering from pain or fever,” he said.

With this study, experts hope that the debate over paracetamol’s safety during pregnancy will now be definitively settled, allowing expectant mothers to focus on their health without the added stress of unfounded concerns about the medicine they use for common ailments.