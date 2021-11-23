Strategic Oil Reserves Are Likely To Be A Temporary Fix For The United States’ Inflation Problems.

With inflation on the rise ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, US President Joe Biden has tapped into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is rarely utilized to counteract rising oil prices, which have driven the latest jump.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom will each provide an undisclosed amount of crude to the market, totaling 50 million barrels.

Analysts say the coordinated attempt may be viewed as symbolic by markets, and its influence may be short-lived, because oil supplies is constrained worldwide, and major OPEC members have only gradually restored production cuts made during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was established in 1975 as a hedge against oil price fluctuations.

According to the Department of Energy, the reserves are hidden in massive salt caves along the Gulf of Mexico that are up to 2,500 feet long and hold up to 714 million barrels of oil, making them the world’s largest emergency crude oil reserve.

The reservoirs are spread over four well protected areas in Louisiana and Texas, totaling about 60. According to the Energy Department, they currently hold just over 609 million barrels, which is enough to cover the country’s needs for about six months.

After a president makes a decision, it takes around 12 days for the reserves to be released and the oil to be refined or sold on the market. The crude oil can either be used to suit domestic demand or exported.

“The 50 million barrels represent three days of demand from the nation’s refineries,” Lipow Oil Associates’ Andy Lipow said, emphasizing the symbolic significance of Biden’s move.

By law, the president of the United States has the authority to release up to 30 million barrels over 60 days, or more in the event of a “severe energy supply interruption.”

During the first Gulf War in 1991, President George H.W. Bush ordered the discharge of approximately 17 million barrels.

After Hurricane Katrina destroyed Louisiana’s petroleum refining infrastructure, George W. Bush tapped 17 million barrels in 2005.

After the market tightened due to the crisis in Libya in 2011, Barack Obama requested 30 million barrels.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, George W. Bush ordered the reserves to be filled to the brim as a precaution.

According to John Kilduff, an oil market analyst at Again Capital, releasing oil reserves to lower crude prices will likely have a limited and short-term effect, and will be most effective if done in concert with other countries.

Digging into the reserves may appear to be at odds with the Biden administration’s priorities. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.