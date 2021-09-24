Strange Discoveries Follow the First-Known Full Descent Into the Sinkhole Known as “Well of Hell.”

A crew of Omani cavers conducted the first recorded full descend into Yemen’s “Well of Hell,” a sinkhole supposed to be home to malevolent spirits. Despite the fact that the cavers found no evidence of the supernatural, they did make a few unusual findings.

According to Phys.org, the Well of Hell—officially known as the Well of Barhout—is located in Yemen’s eastern region of Al-Mahra. The well is roughly 367 feet deep and 100 feet wide. The Oman Cave Exploration Team (OCET) dived to the cave’s depths recently to see what they could find.

According to local legend, the well was built to house demonic spirits, according to AFP. The well is also said to be home to jinn.

Vice stated in 2018 that “Jinn are shape-shifting spirits formed of fire and air with origins in pre-Islamic Arabia.” Their origins can be traced back to pre-Islamic Arabia, and Aladdin’s Genie was based on them.

Some individuals believe they can and do speak with others, yet they are also believed to have separate lives in another realm, according to Vice. They are neither essentially good nor fundamentally negative, according to the publication.

OCET members, on the other hand, did not come across any bad spirits or genies.

According to Phys.org, there were snakes, but they won’t bother you until you bother them. Mohammed al-Kindi, a geology professor at the German University of Technology in Oman, stated, “They won’t bother you unless you bother them.”

Cave pearls and dead animals were also discovered by the researchers.

“Under falling water, cave pearls are concentric calcium carbonate deposits that grow around nuclei. For thousands of years, the action of water pouring on these rings smooths them out till they form exquisite pearl shapes,” Kindi told AFP.

No one has ever been known to reach the bottom of the well. Only partial descents had been completed, a Yemeni official told AFP in June.

Salah Babhair, director-general of Mahra’s geological survey and mineral resources department, said, “It’s incredibly deep—we’ve never reached the bottom of this well since there’s little oxygen and no ventilation.”

“We went to see the place and went down into the well, reaching a depth of more than 50-60 meters [164-196 feet],” he said. “There were strange things inside,” says the narrator. We also detected an unusual odor… It’s a perplexing situation.”

According to ScreenRant, the odd odor flowing from the well, which was previously supposed to be an indication of spirits, is most likely due to the presence of spirits.