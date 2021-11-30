Stranded Porpoises Have ‘Deadly’ Bacteria, according to researchers.

More than three-quarters of porpoises stranded on a Dutch beach last year were determined to be infected with lethal germs. This bacterium can cause blood poisoning in cetaceans like porpoises.

According to a news release from Utrecht University, the Dutch coast sees an average of 600 stranded porpoises each year. Last year, however, the Dutch Wadden Sea Islands saw 190 dead porpoises wash up in just ten days, a figure described by the university as “remarkably high.” The cause of the porpoises’ deaths was probed by experts from Utrecht University and Wageningen University & Research. They looked at a variety of things, including the organisms’ physical state and blood samples, as well as the contents of their stomachs and the presence of parasites and algal poisons.

The researchers discovered that all of the porpoises were in good health prior to their deaths. In reality, several of the ladies had lately become pregnant. This indicates that the porpoises died suddenly, according to Utrecht University biologist Lonneke IJsseldijk, who was quoted in the news release.

Furthermore, the carcasses’ identical states of decomposition suggest that they died “about the same time.”

The fact that their bellies only held a limited amount of food suggests that they were already hungry before becoming stranded.

“This is consistent with a severe and acute disease,” Wageningen University & Research’s Mardik Lepold stated.

Bacteria that can kill you

Many of the porpoises evaluated by the researchers had Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae. This bacterium has been identified as “a commensal or a pathogen in a wide variety of vertebrate and invertebrate species,” including ducks, sheep, turkeys, and fish, as well as rodents, chickens, and cats.

Human instances have also been reported, with the majority of human cases being linked to occupational exposures and occurring in butchers, veterinarians, and fishers.

The germs were identified in various organs of the porpoises, indicating that the animals had suffered from blood poisoning. It’s still unclear how they became infected or what caused their deaths.

"There are no descriptions of widespread mortality as a result of Erysipelothrix infection in the existing literature, only a few isolated individual cases," IJsseldijk noted in the news release. "We also don't know if this bacterium is found in porpoises on a regular basis. However, the fact that this bacterium has never been detected in porpoises during an autopsy until now is extraordinary." Other possibilities have been ruled out by the researchers.