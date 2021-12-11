Storms wreak havoc on Kentucky, killing more than 70 people.

Tornadoes swept through five US states overnight, killing over 70 people in Kentucky and numerous individuals at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that sustained “catastrophic damage” and had approximately 100 people trapped inside.

Mayfield, in western Kentucky, was “ground zero” for the hurricane, with “huge devastation,” according to one official.

According to photos and videos shared on social media, entire city blocks were destroyed, with houses and buildings ripped apart and twisted metal, shattered tree limbs, and stones strewn across streets.

‘”We were confident that we would lose more than 50 Kentuckians.'” I’m quite sure it’s somewhere around 70 currently. Governor Andy Beshear told a midday press conference in Mayfield that the number might reach 100 by the end of the day.

According to Beshear, the roof of a candle factory in Mayfield collapsed, resulting in “huge casualties.”

A tornado “very completely wrecked” a nursing home in the Arkansas town of Monette, killing at least one person, according to a county official. According to local media, another individual died somewhere in the state.

Some of the most severe tornadoes to hit the area in years wreaked havoc on towns in Missouri and Tennessee.

President Joe Biden said the enormous storms had caused a “unimaginable tragedy” in the area and promised to provide all necessary federal assistance.

Lori Wooton was visiting her daughter’s house in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, about 70 miles northwest of Mayfield, when the storm hit with a vengeance, she said.

“At first, it was just rain,” she told CNN, “and then all of a sudden, it was just incredibly loud like a train.”

“It didn’t appear to linger long… three or four seconds before it vanished.” But it was unbelievable when we came out and started looking at the wreckage.” Governor Beshear said a tornado that started in Missouri crashed along the ground for approximately 200 miles in Kentucky.

A 219-mile tornado in Missouri in 1925 was the longest tornado ever recorded in the United States. It was powerful and devastating, as long-track storms sometimes are, claiming 695 lives.

US TV channels broadcast images of the latest tornadoes, which showed ominous black cylinders racing across the ground, lit up by sporadic flashes of lightning.

At least four counties in Kentucky have been affected.

"Mayfield, Graves County, will be the epicenter."