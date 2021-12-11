Storms wreak havoc in Kentucky, killing at least 50 people.

As many storms battered swaths of the country, at least 50 people were killed after four tornadoes tore through the southeastern US state of Kentucky, its governor told reporters early Saturday.

Governor Andy Beshear claimed the strongest tornado in Kentucky’s history ripped through 200 miles of the state, destroying a number of counties.

On the same night, a storm smashed through a big Amazon warehouse in Illinois, trapping roughly 100 workers inside, according to local media.

“I think there are more than 50 dead… probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it’s tragic,” Beshear said, adding that it was Kentucky’s “most destructive tornado occurrence.”

The roof of a candle factory collapsed in one event, causing “many casualties” in Mayfield, according to the governor.

Buildings were ripped apart by the storm, with bent metal, trees, and dislodged bricks thrown across the streets and only the ruins of dwellings left behind, according to photos and videos shared on social media from Mayfield.

Images from US news outlets showed a dark cylinder racing across the landscape, lit by sporadic lightning strikes.

“I issued a state of emergency before midnight,” Beshear stated.

As the area’s power outages continued, he noted, a large number of search and rescue personnel had been dispatched to preserve lives.

The tornado struck as storms caused havoc across the United States.

Hundreds of officials worked into the early hours of Saturday to rescue employees on the night shift processing orders ahead of the Christmas holidays at an Amazon warehouse — a third of which was turned to rubble.

It was a “mass casualty incident,” according to the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency, with “many victims stuck at Amazon Warehouse.”

At the moment, a tornado warning was in force in the area.

The Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville was shown on US TV channels and social media with a major portion of the roof ripped off and one of the walls collapsing into the structure, with rubble strewn throughout the site.

“Confirmed fatalities,” Edwardsville police said in a statement.

“My prayers are with the folks of Edwardsville tonight,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker stated.

“Both our Illinois State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are working closely with local officials, and I will continue to keep an eye on the situation,” he said.

