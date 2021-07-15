Storms ravage Europe, killing at least 68 people in Germany and Belgium.

Heavy rains and floods have killed at least 59 people in Germany and nine in Belgium, with many more people missing after many houses collapsed due to rising waters on Thursday.

As rescue helicopters circled above, anxious inhabitants in Germany, which is undergoing one of the greatest weather disasters since World War II, sought safety on the roofs of their homes.

Neighboring Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium were also flooded by unusually high rains.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her “heartfelt sympathy” for the flood victims during a visit to Washington.

“I fear that the entire magnitude of the calamity will only be revealed in the coming days,” she said, adding that the government is doing its “utmost to assist (people) in their distress.”

At a joint press conference with Merkel, US President Joe Biden expressed his “sincere sympathies and the sorrow of the American people” for the “devastating loss of life and property.”

In the worst-affected districts, some 15,000 members of the German emergency services, police, and army were on the scene.

Annemarie Mueller, 65, said her town of Mayen had been entirely unprepared for the devastation as she stood on her balcony, looking out at her flooded garden and garage.

“Where did all this rain come from?” says the narrator. It’s insane,” she told AFP, describing floodwaters pouring down her street late at night.

“We feared it would tear the door down because it made such a huge noise and came down so quickly.”

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), has canceled a party conference in Bavaria to assess the damage in his state, Germany’s most populous, ahead of the September elections.

“We will stand behind the towns and people who have been impacted,” Laschet told reporters in Hagen, wearing rubber boots.

He emphasized the relationship between global warming and extreme weather and urged for “intensifying” worldwide efforts to combat climate change.

Climate change increases the danger and intensity of flooding from intense rainfall because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.

The interior ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia reported four more bodies retrieved, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to at least 31, while Rhineland-Palatinate stated nine more deaths were likely in addition to the 19 victims found in the territory around Ahrweiler alone.

Around 1,300 individuals were missing in the Ahrweiler district, while local authorities suggested the high number was likely due to damaged phone networks.

The district of Euskirchen in NRW reported 15 deaths, while.