Storms ravage Europe, killing at least 67 people in Germany and Belgium.

Heavy rains and floods have killed at least 59 people in Germany and eight in Belgium, with many more people missing after many houses collapsed due to rising waters on Thursday.

Unusually severe rains also flooded neighboring Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium, killing at least four people and forcing residents of one city to flee a riverside.

As rescue helicopters circled above, anxious inhabitants in Germany, which is undergoing one of the greatest weather disasters since World War II, sought safety on the roofs of their homes.

Annemarie Mueller, 65, said her town of Mayen had been entirely unprepared for the devastation as she stood on her balcony, looking out at her flooded garden and garage.

“Where did all this rain come from?” says the narrator. It’s insane,” she told AFP, describing floodwaters pouring down her street late at night.

“We feared it would tear the door down because it made such a huge noise and came down so quickly.”

On a visit to Washington, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her amazement at the humanitarian “catastrophe,” calling it a “tragedy” for the country.

She promised that the government would do “all in its power” to “save lives, avoid danger, and alleviate suffering” in the most difficult of circumstances.

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), has canceled a party conference in Bavaria to assess the damage in his state, Germany’s most populous, ahead of the September elections.

“We will stand behind the towns and people who have been impacted,” Laschet told reporters in Hagen, wearing rubber boots.

He emphasized the relationship between global warming and extreme weather and urged for “intensifying” worldwide efforts to combat climate change.

Climate change increases the danger and intensity of flooding from intense rainfall because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.

The interior ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia reported four more bodies retrieved, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to at least 31, while Rhineland-Palatinate stated nine more deaths were likely in addition to the 19 victims found in the territory around Ahrweiler alone.

A police spokesperson told AFP that up to 70 people are missing.

In the NRW’s Euskirchen area, 15 people were killed, while four more were found in the Schuld municipality south of Bonn, where six buildings were carried away by floods.

Several more bodies were discovered in flooded cellars throughout the area.

Rhineland-environment Palatinate's ministry has warned that floodwaters on the Rhine and Moselle rivers are expected to climb even higher.