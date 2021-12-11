Storms are expected to kill at least 50 people in Kentucky.

Tornadoes blasted through a half-dozen states overnight Friday and Saturday, killing at least 50 people in a devastated Kentucky city and trapping over 100 people in a partially collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

Pictures and videos shared on social media from Mayfield, Kentucky, showed structures blasted apart by the storm, with bent metal, trees, and loosened bricks strewn across the streets and just the skeletons of houses left behind with Christmas just two weeks away.

Images from US news outlets showed a dark cylinder racing across the landscape, lit by sporadic lightning strikes.

At least four tornadoes touched down in Kentucky, causing havoc in a number of counties. Governor Andy Beshear said one crashed through a region of 200 miles of the state.

“I think there are more than 50 dead… probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it’s tragic,” Beshear said, adding that it was Kentucky’s “most destructive tornado occurrence.”

The roof of a candle factory collapsed in one event, causing “many casualties” in Mayfield, according to the governor.

“Ground zero will be Mayfield in Graves County,” Kentucky disaster management director Michael Dossett told CNN on Saturday morning.

“The city received the brunt of the damage. That city has been completely destroyed “he stated

As power outages continued to hammer the area, the governor announced a state of emergency before midnight, saying that scores of search and rescue officers had been dispatched to preserve lives.

A storm blasted into a big Amazon warehouse in the state of Illinois on the same night, trapping roughly 100 workers inside, according to local media.

Hundreds of officials worked into the early hours on Saturday to rescue staff on the night shift at the Amazon warehouse, which had been reduced to rubble and was processing orders ahead of the Christmas holidays.

It was a “mass casualty incident,” according to the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency, with “many victims stuck at Amazon Warehouse.”

At the moment, a tornado warning was in force in the area.

The Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville was shown on US TV channels and social media with a major portion of the roof ripped off and one of the walls collapsing into the structure, with rubble strewn throughout the site.

“Confirmed fatalities,” Edwardsville police said in a statement.

J.B. Pritzker is the governor of Illinois.