Storm Henri is seen from space, with more flooding expected.

From about 250 miles above the Earth, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) obtained breathtaking photographs of tropical cyclone Henri.

Megan McArthur, the pilot of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station, took images of Hurricane Henri before it made landfall on the US east coast, when it was still a hurricane.

Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Sunday before making landfall along the shore of Rhode Island later that day, bringing heavy rain, damaging gusts, and catastrophic storm surges to sections of the Northeast.

According to data from poweroutage.us, more than 40,000 “customers” in Rhode Island are currently without power, with thousands more in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The GOES-East satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration obtained stunning photographs of Hurricane Henri as it made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, around 12:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

We were just flying over the East Coast when #HurricaneHenri hit. Friends, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/o83XZAqDgR

August 21, 2021 — Megan McArthur (@Astro Megan)

As it creeped across the Northeast on Sunday night, Henri had reduced to a tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated in a public alert that the center of Hurricane Henri was about 60 miles north-northwest of New York City and about 90 miles west of Hartford, Connecticut, as of 5:00 a.m. EDT.

Maximum sustained winds in the tropical depression are currently around 30 miles per hour, with stronger gusts. The National Hurricane Center predicts little change in strength over the next 48 hours.

Henri is currently practically stationary, but experts expect the tropical depression to move eastward later Monday morning and throughout the afternoon.

The landfall of Tropical Storm Henri along the shore of Rhode Island, near Westerly, was captured by NOAA's GOES-East satellite at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.





August 22, 2021 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites)

While Henri has been downgraded to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center warns that it still poses a threat.

While Henri has been downgraded to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center warns that it still poses a threat.