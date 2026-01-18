Storm Goretti Unleashes 99mph Winds and Snow Chaos Across UK

Storm Goretti has battered the UK with ferocious 99mph winds and heavy snowfall, causing widespread disruption and leaving thousands of homes without power. With the storm’s impact stretching from the Isles of Scilly to northern Scotland, authorities are grappling with one of the most intense winter weather events of the season.

Severe Disruptions and Power Outages

Over 37,000 homes across the country are without electricity, as gusts of up to 99mph were recorded in the Isles of Scilly. The powerful winds have knocked down trees and power lines, and the National Grid is scrambling to restore power, especially in the South West and Midlands. With sub-zero temperatures expected to persist, homes without heating face a growing crisis.

Meanwhile, blizzards have brought Scotland and Wales to a standstill, as snow and ice have paralyzed travel. Birmingham Airport temporarily suspended operations, and rail services across northern England have been canceled. The hazardous conditions have prompted police to advise against non-essential travel, with roads coated in black ice. Many schools in Scotland and Northern England remain closed, and further disruptions are expected as the storm’s aftermath continues into next week.

Freak Weather and Climate Concerns

In the Scottish town of Braemar, temperatures plummeted to a bone-chilling -13.3°C, marking the coldest night of the winter so far. Flooding warnings have also been issued for the South West as heavy rainfall follows the storm’s fierce winds.

Meteorologists are linking Storm Goretti’s intensity to ongoing climate change patterns, which suggest more frequent extreme winter weather in the future. The Met Office has labeled the storm a “multi-hazard event,” emphasizing the challenges it presents across a range of weather phenomena—wind, snow, and flooding.

As the UK braces for the next wave of disruptive weather due to arrive on Sunday, the full extent of Storm Goretti’s damage is still unfolding, and authorities remain on high alert for additional weather-related emergencies.