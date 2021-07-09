Storm Elsa is expected to hit New York, causing flooding.

On Thursday, several subway stations in New York were flooded, and key roadways were closed ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Elsa, which has traveled up the US East Coast after wreaking havoc in Florida.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell in a series of thunderstorms over the city and nearby areas on Thursday afternoon, “causing severe flash flooding in certain places.”

Passengers at the 157th Street station north of Manhattan shared video footage of flooded platforms on Twitter.

Commuters were observed wading through a murky pool to reach the station’s platforms, waist-deep in the water.

At a news conference on Thursday, Sarah Feinberg, the chief of the MTA, New York’s public transportation system, said, “Lines 1 and A have really taken a hit, with a lot of flooding in the stations.”

Some major roadways, including those in the Bronx, were briefly shut down, causing traffic congestion. New York police posted video of motorists stuck by floodwaters on Twitter.

With the predicted arrival of heavy rains caused by Storm Elsa, which is heading up from Florida, the NWS warned of probable fresh flooding by Friday morning.

Despite efforts to defend the city against flooding since Hurricane Sandy struck in 2012, killing 44 people and paralyzing the American economic hub for days, New York remains very vulnerable to flooding, with such catastrophes predicted to rise as a result of climate change.

Several leaders, including Eric Adams, the president of Brooklyn and the Democratic primary winner in New York’s mayoral election this week, have urged for immediate investments to strengthen the city’s infrastructure.

One of his main opponents, Kathryn Garcia, who handled the water pumping following Hurricane Sandy, cautioned, “Extreme weather episodes like this are not going away.”

She stated, “We must invest in ways to protect the city.”