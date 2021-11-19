Stocks, oil, and the euro all fell as a result of Austria’s partial lockdown.

European equities and the euro plummeted on Friday as Austria announced a new partial lockdown to try to rein in spiraling Covid cases, causing oil prices to plummet.

The latest Covid-19 rules in Austria, as well as more limited steps in Germany, put pressure on US markets, while the Nasdaq finished at an all-time high thanks to tech stock momentum.

The limits will take effect on Monday, and immunization against Covid-19 will be necessary in Austria starting in February, according to Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

Despite the likelihood of a weaker euro supporting exports, Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, warned of a “short-term correction as investors wake up to the problems facing the eurozone economy.”

“It’s not only about Austria,” he said, citing “concerns that similar lockdown measures could be used in other regions of Europe.”

The bourses in London, Paris, and Frankfurt all plummeted, with travel companies taking the brunt of the fallout, with British Airways losing 6% of its market capitalisation, or around?400 million.

Oil prices have plummeted, with the benchmark Brent North Sea oil contract falling 3% to around $80 per barrel.

Back on Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 fell as investors mostly ignored the House’s acceptance of Biden’s $1.8 trillion program to combat climate change and strengthen the US safety net, which is still pending Senate approval.

The Nasdaq, on the other hand, rose 0.4 percent to close above 16,000 points for the first time, as investors evaluated the potential of another Covid-19 surge causing economic slowdown.

“What the tech gains could be signaling is the reemergence of growth concerns,” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, who was referring to Europe’s recent Covid-19 limits.

Earlier, Asian stock markets closed generally higher, but Alibaba, the world’s largest e-commerce company, plummeted more than 10% after warning of a poorer outlook due to China’s crackdown on the digital sector and slowing development in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong plummeted more than 1% as Alibaba became a major role. Other tech companies, including as Tencent and XD, saw lower losses.

Other major Asian indices were higher at the close of the week, with Tokyo leading the way after the government announced plans to pump $490 billion into the Japanese economy to help it recover from the pandemic.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.8 percent at 35,601.98. (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,697.96 in New York (close)

Nasdaq Composite Index: 16,057.44, up 0.4 percent (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.4 points.