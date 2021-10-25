Stocks in Europe and the United States are up for the start of a busy week.

Traders weighed company profits and looked ahead to an ECB rate decision and the UK budget later this week as European and US stock indexes mainly climbed on Monday.

Following last week’s advances, Asian markets ended uneven, with investors maintaining a wary eye on a new Covid outbreak in China, which might halt the already stuttering economy.

Oil prices continued to rise, with Brent hitting a three-year high above $86 per barrel and WTI breaking through $85 for the first time since October 2014.

Saudi Arabia said OPEC and other major producers would be cautious in raising output despite rising demand, warning that the epidemic remained a threat to the outlook.

Turkey’s currency fell more than 1% against the dollar to a new low after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the expulsion of ambassadors from ten countries, including Germany and the United States, who had lobbied for the release of a detained civil society leader.

The euro fell as statistics showed that Germany’s business climate deteriorated for the fourth month in a row in October, as supply chain issues impacted on the export-driven economy.

Markets are expecting signals on when the European Central Bank will start raising interest rates or unwind its large pandemic-fueled stimulus program when policymakers meet on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the British government will reveal its latest tax and spending plans.

In the meantime, long-standing concerns about inflation continued to loom over trading, though a strong batch of profits has calmed those fears in recent weeks, and Wall Street has reached new heights.

“The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both established new highs last week. More could be on the way this week, but there’s a long way to go in terms of results if that happens “Briefing.com market analyst Patrick J. O’Hare stated.

HSBC bank reported strong results on Monday and announced intentions to buy back stock.

This week, US tech heavyweights such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft will release their own quarterly reports, which will be widely watched to see how supply chain snarls and rising pricing are affecting their bottom lines.

As firms consider tighter central bank monetary policies, their forward advice will be of interest.

As firms consider tighter central bank monetary policies, their forward advice will be of interest.

Market confidence was boosted by news that troubled China Evergrande had paid interest due on a bond before the deadline on Saturday, though it is unclear if this will be enough.