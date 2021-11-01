Stocks are rising as the bullish trend continues.

On Monday, global stock markets soared as bullish optimism was fueled by solid economic data and the expectation of more to come later this week.

“The stock markets got off to a strong start in the new month, with European indices and US futures climbing ahead of the Wall Street open and a busy week for central banks and data,” said Fawad Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets.

“In what is generally a seasonally warm period, it still appears to be a temperate, if not hot, climate for stocks,” said Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com.

On Wall Street, stock prices were slightly higher, and morale was even better in Europe, with the London FTSE and Frankfurt DAX ending the session 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent higher, respectively, and the CAC index in Paris gaining 0.9 percent.

Such results were “not terrible,” according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam, “given central banks around the world are having a slight panic about inflation and predicting numerous rate hikes over the next year or two.”

“The concept of this has sent shockwaves through the markets in the past, and that was when economies were in a far better condition.”

In Asia, markets closed the day in the green, with Tokyo leading the way, as a victory for Japan’s ruling party in a weekend general election increased hopes that the country will pursue further stimulus.

The yen fell to a four-year low versus the dollar, indicating that Japan is unlikely to tighten monetary policy in the near term, in contrast to the Federal Reserve, which is expected to reveal plans to start cutting its pandemic-fueled stimulus support this week.

Tokyo’s main stock index finished 2.6 percent higher after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gained a large majority in the election, allowing him to push through a large-scale spending program to jump-start the faltering economy.

Analysts said investors were looking forward to the US Federal Reserve announcing a timeframe for unwinding its massive bond-buying stimulus program this week.

Following the monetary policy meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech that will be closely watched for clues as to when the US central bank may begin raising interest rates.

The news that inflation in the United States had reached a 30-year high and a 13-year high in the eurozone contributed to long-standing concerns that price rises were out of control, putting additional pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.

