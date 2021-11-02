‘Stock up,’ China advises in the wake of a new Covid outbreak.

As the country adopts increasingly strict measures to contain its newest Covid epidemic, China’s government has advised individuals to stock up on basic essentials and authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies.

“Families should save a certain number of daily needs as needed to meet everyday life and emergencies,” according to a notification issued on the Ministry of Commerce’s website late Monday.

The memo made no mention of a food shortage or whether the instructions were based on concerns that Covid measures might disrupt supply networks or leave residents who were incarcerated hungry.

China, on the other hand, which has kept its infection numbers low thanks to a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns, and long quarantine periods, is increasingly taking tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, particularly ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin on February 4.

The Commerce Ministry’s letter also instructed authorities to take steps to ease agricultural production, maintain seamless supply chains, provide appropriate regional food stocks, and keep prices stable.

Aside from Covid’s concerns, China has been heavily hit by significant summer flooding in the last two years, which has harmed agricultural output and pushed up prices, creating fears that the situation may grow as climate change brings more extreme weather.

Last year, the government started a national effort to reduce food waste.

According to official media, average wholesale prices for 28 different types of vegetables increased by 16 percent in October compared to the previous month, according to government data.

For the most of the pandemic, China has kept daily new case counts in the low double digits.

However, daily instances peaked at 143 in August during a Delta outbreak, then dropped for a few weeks before rising again amid a “severe” new outbreak, with cases cropping up across a dozen provinces, according to the government.

On Monday, ninety-two new cases were reported, the most since mid-September.

The government has imposed certain restrictions on inter-provincial travel, increased testing, and advised people to postpone social events such as weddings and banquets.

Due to a single coronavirus infection, the Shanghai Disneyland theme park was briefly closed from Sunday night to Monday morning, preventing visitors and park workers from leave until they underwent Covid testing.

As a result, almost 38,000 persons were tested.