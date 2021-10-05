Steve Jobs was right about four things, and he was wrong about three others.

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the death of Steve Jobs, Apple’s co-founder. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest technological visionaries of all time, and the firm he built is currently the most valuable in the world, valued at more than 2 trillion dollars.

Jobs’ legacy is undeniable, and Apple has thrived since his death on October 5, 2011: shares purchased ten years ago have increased in value by nearly 1,100 percent.

Despite the fact that many of his forecasts for the future came true, he also got a number of them wrong. The following are the highlights.

The internet and computers

“The most compelling reason for most people to acquire a computer for the home will be to link it into a nationwide communications network,” Jobs remarked in an interview with Playboy in 1985, several years before Tim Berners-Lee introduced hypertext.

Computers were mostly utilized for work purposes back then, and even that was uncommon.

“The most common reasons for purchasing a computer for your house are to do business from home or to run instructional software for yourself or your children. If you can’t justify buying a computer for one of those two reasons, the only other option is to become computer literate,” he stated.

“You know there’s something going on, but you’re not sure what it is, so you want to figure it out.” This will change: computers will become indispensable in the majority of homes.”

He predicted that children will use them from an early age in an interview with This website’s Access magazine a year ago: “You’d get one of these things maybe when you were 10 years old, and somehow you’d switch it on and it would say, you know, ‘Where am I?'” And you’d be able to tell you were in California in some way.”

Overload of information

Another effect of being connected to that universal communications network is being overwhelmed by a flood of information, which Jobs predicted.

“I believe we live in an information economy, but not an information society. People are not thinking as much as they formerly did. The reason for this is mostly due to television. In 1996, he told Wired, “People are reading less and certainly thinking less.”

Larry Page and Sergey Brin began preparing a meal. This is a condensed version of the information.