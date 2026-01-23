Steroid Creams Show Potential in Cancer Treatment, New Research Finds

Simple steroid creams, typically used to reduce inflammation in skin conditions, may hold the key to fighting cancer, according to new findings from researchers at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute. In an unexpected discovery, the team found that steroid creams could shrink melanoma tumors and potentially be effective in treating other forms of the disease.

The breakthrough comes from the team’s exploration of the immune response triggered by the steroid creams. Researchers discovered that steroids work by blocking a protein called Garp, which helps tumors evade detection by the immune system. By inhibiting Garp, the steroids activate the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells.

Unanticipated Effect on Melanoma

Dr. Charles Earnshaw, a clinical lecturer at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute and the University of Manchester, explained that the study started by investigating common cream treatments for their role in altering inflammation within melanoma tumors. Surprisingly, only the topical steroids were found to result in significant tumor shrinkage.

“Despite steroids being known for their immunosuppressive effects, we were astonished to find that they were stimulating the immune system against the cancer cells,” Dr. Earnshaw told the PA news agency. “Further research revealed that the steroids were reducing the Garp protein on tumor cells, which in turn allowed the immune response to reactivate and attack the cancer.”

The researchers analyzed large datasets, including over 2,000 people and 40 tumor samples from melanoma patients, to corroborate their findings. They found that tumors with higher responsiveness to steroids correlated with longer patient survival, whereas elevated Garp levels indicated poorer survival outcomes.

Implications for Broader Cancer Treatments

This research suggests that, under specific circumstances, steroids may be able to trigger immune responses against cancer. Dr. Earnshaw highlighted the potential of Garp as a therapeutic target, with treatments focused on inhibiting the protein already in development. Clinical trials are underway to test this approach, which could offer new hope for patients who do not respond to existing treatments like immunotherapy.

The researchers believe that the steroid approach could extend beyond melanoma. “Pre-clinical data shows promising results in treating breast cancer and colorectal cancer,” Dr. Earnshaw noted. “With further research, expanding this method to other cancers seems highly plausible.”

The study has sparked excitement within the cancer research community. Santiago Zelenay, senior group leader at the CRUK Manchester Institute, stated, “This research is particularly exciting because steroids, typically considered immune suppressors, may, in certain circumstances, actually help the immune system fight back.”

Professor Samra Turajlic, director of the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, praised the study for advancing the understanding of cancer biology and moving closer to treatments that could help patients live longer, healthier lives free from cancer.

The full study is published in the journal Cancer Discovery, with funding from Cancer Research UK, Wellcome, Ian Nelson, and the National Institutes of Health.