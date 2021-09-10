Stephen Hawking believes that black holes may exert pressure, solving a problem that plagued Albert Einstein.

Black holes, according to researchers, may impose pressure on their surroundings. The discovery was made by a group of astronomers in the United Kingdom, and it is based on a theory proposed by Stephen Hawking in 1974, according to which black holes emit thermal radiation.

It suggests that black holes, which emerge when stars three times the size of our Sun run out of fuel and fall completely, are more complicated than scientists previously thought.

The findings could also indicate that black holes are a perfect laboratory for discovering a solution to a problem that has perplexed some of physics’ most brilliant minds.

On Christmas Day 2020, Professor Xavier Calmet of the University of Sussex’s Department of Physics and Astronomy and Folkert Kuipers, a doctoral researcher in the University’s School of Mathematical and Physical Science, stumbled upon the discovery while looking at equations that determine the entropy—a measurement of a system’s available energy—for black holes.

They then looked into what they had discovered after discovering that an extra term in an equation represented black hole pressure.

“Black holes were assumed to be fairly simple objects when they were found in Einstein’s general relativity. Surprisingly, we have uncovered a factor that might be read as a pressure in our equation for the entropy of black holes,” Calmet informs This website. “If my interpretation is right, and I don’t see a way out at the moment,” says the author, “then black holes are far more difficult and interesting than previously thought.”

The research connects to Hawking’s earlier work, as the physicist was the first to suggest that black holes weren’t simply inert dead stars from which nothing could escape. Hawking died in March 2018, and his work was the first to suggest that black holes weren’t simply inert dead stars from which nothing could escape. Calmet and Kuipers claim that black holes have a pressure as well as a temperature, as Hawking indicated.

“Hawking demonstrated that when quantum physics is combined with general relativity, black holes release radiation, now known as Hawking radiation,” Calmet stated.

Calmet and Kuipers’ findings, which were published in the journal Physical Review D, could have ramifications beyond black hole research. It might be able to help with one of physics’ lingering issues.

