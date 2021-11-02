Steelmaking Reimagined for a Green Revolution

Steelmaker SSAB is developing a novel manufacturing technology at a glittering new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea that could revolutionize the extremely polluting sector by removing nearly all CO2 emissions.

However, scaling up the procedure faces significant hurdles, and the methodology may not be the’silver bullet’ that everyone hopes for. Critics claim that it will simply shift emissions elsewhere.

One of the keys to dramatically decreasing carbon emissions and meeting climate targets is to find ways to decarbonize steel, a vital component of contemporary manufacturing.

According to the International Energy Agency, iron and steel manufacturing is the leading source of CO2 emissions among heavy sectors.

With a projected 2.6 billion tonnes of CO2 emitted in 2020, the World Steel Association believes that the industry accounts for around 7% to 9% of global man-made emissions.

The antiseptic aspect of the new structure in Lulea contrasts sharply with the adjoining soot-covered blast furnace it is intended to replace.

The blast furnace is the principal way for making steel today, ablaze with the unmistakable orange glow of melted metal as liquid iron spews out.

SSAB site manager Monica Quinteiro tells AFP during a tour to the HYBRIT pilot facility, “By switching technology from a typical blast furnace where we utilize coal and release CO2, we end up with regular water instead.”

She says, “We can reduce CO2 emissions from steelmaking by 90%.”

Steelmaker SSAB, state-owned utility Vattenfall, and mining giant LKAB have teamed up to form HYBRIT.

Oxides, chemical compounds made composed of iron and oxygen, are commonly found in mined iron ore, the most well-known form of which being rust.

That oxygen must be eliminated in order to form steel.

The blast furnace is fed air that has been heated to over 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,832 degrees F), causing coke to react with oxygen and release CO2, resulting in roughly two tonnes of CO2 for every tonne of steel produced.

The oxygen is eliminated in a unique way at the HYBRIT facility.

Quintero adds, “Instead of using heated air, we circulate hot hydrogen gas.”

Instead of generating water, the hydrogen binds with the oxygen in the iron ore, much like the carbon in coke.

While so-called direct reduction of iron isn’t entirely novel, HYBRIT sets itself apart by employing hydrogen (generated through electrolysis) and assuring that all electricity used in the manufacturing process comes from renewable sources.

