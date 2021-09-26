Stars Add Their Voices to a Global Concert for Climate Change and Vaccines.

A “once-in-a-generation” music event took place around the world on Saturday, with a plethora of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert series aimed at raising awareness about climate change, vaccine equality, and famine.

Actresses, politicians, industry executives, royals, actors, and activists made appeals or announced donations to confront key global concerns in between star-studded concerts by some of the biggest names in music, including Elton John, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Billie Eilish.

Global Citizen, a non-profit organization, seeks to plant one billion trees, distribute two billion immunizations to the world’s poorest countries, and feed 41 million people on the verge of starvation.

Following the show’s conclusion in Paris and transfer to New York, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, ascended the stage to call for Covid-19 vaccination availability to be recognized “as a basic human right.”

The Duke of Sussex addressed the thousands-strong gathering in Central Park, saying, “My wife and I think that the way you’re born should not decide your ability to thrive.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then performed a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in honor of Afghan women.

As night fell, the gathering became larger, and fans erupted in applause for performances by headliners such as Eilish, who raced about the stage in her signature T-shirt and shorts combo.

Even from the International Space Station, funding announcements poured in between sets, and demands to action were pounded home.

In a recorded statement, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the US would “contribute more than $295 million to nations throughout the world to prevent famine and extreme starvation, combat gender-based violence, and address the grave humanitarian needs the Covid-19 pandemic is leaving in its wake.”

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, urged the audience to “take action” to help the World Food Programme collect $6 billion, address vaccination disparity, and challenge leaders ahead of the UN COP26 climate change meeting in November.

He stated, “Charity alone will never be enough to relieve severe poverty or combat climate change.”

“To achieve long-term change, a movement of people is required.”

The performance went to Los Angeles after an appearance by famed 92-year-old American biologist Edward O. Wilson, and was kicked off by pop band 5 Seconds of Summer at the Greek Theatre, with Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, and Stevie Wonder, among others, on the bill.

