Standing in the middle of the ocean, Tuvalu’s Minister films a climate speech.

Tuvalu’s foreign minister made a video statement to be presented at a UN climate meeting on Tuesday while kneeling in seawater and asking for aid as his island sinks beneath rising seas.

“Climate change and sea-level rise are catastrophic and existential concerns for Tuvalu and low-lying atoll nations,” Simon Kofe says in the film.

“We’re sinking, but everyone else is, too,” he remarked.

“And whether we feel the repercussions now, as Tuvalu does, or in a hundred years, we will all be affected by this global issue.”

A close-up of Kofe standing at a lectern in a suit and tie in front of a blue screen with Tuvalu and UN flags opens the film.

“By mid-century, we demand that global net-zero be achieved, that 1.5 degrees be maintained, and that desperately needed climate financing be mobilized to redress loss and harm,” he said.

“We’re waiting for the rest of the world to come together.”

The camera then pulls back to see Kofe standing in the water off the coast of Tuvalu, up to his thighs in water.

Delegates are meeting in Glasgow for the COP26 summit to try to put the Paris Agreement’s aims of reducing global warming to “well below” two degrees Celsius and, if possible, to a safer 1.5 degrees Celsius cap into action.

The host country, Britain, says it wants the summit to “keep 1.5C alive” until the weekend.

According to the United Nations, Earth will warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century based on current national emission reduction goals.

“We are now prepared for the worst-case scenario, where our lands vanish and our people must flee,” Kofe said of his 12,000-strong nation.

“When the tide is rising around us, we can’t wait for speeches,” he remarked.

“To protect tomorrow, we must take bold, alternative action today.”