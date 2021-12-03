Spotify has taken down 150 hours of podcasts that contain Holocaust denial and far-right conspiracy theories.

After an audit revealed that Spotify had over 150 hours of hate content on its site, the popular streaming service has removed podcasts featuring racist material, white nationalist theories, and holocaust denial.

The Sky News investigation discovered “several days’ worth” of recordings regarding far-right antisemitic conspiracy theories and scientific racism on podcasts.

After learning of the probe, Spotify apparently pulled the episodes. According to Sky News, the hours-long recordings might still be found online in sites like Google Podcasts.

The online content featured episodes with explicit insults in the titles and descriptions, as well as album artwork depicting white nationalist imagery.

According to Sky News, one of the extremist podcasts discovered on Spotify had episodes prepared by alt-right activists in the United States who utilized racist slurs and white supremacy insignia in their titles and descriptions.

According to reports, the podcast broadcasters promoted racist and antisemitic ideologies such as Holocaust denial and scientific racism.

A different series allegedly contained episodes in which they addressed the “beauty” of white supremacy, as well as readings of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels’ literature.

That creator allegedly utilized Spotify’s episode description box to drive listeners to content published on other platforms, including a video of a reading dubbed “Dylann Roof’s brilliant manifesto.” According to Sky News, another connection led to a Telegram channel with a swastika as its emblem.

Dylann Roof is a white supremacist who killed nine people in 2015 when he opened fire in a historically Black church in South Carolina.

“Content on Spotify that openly or primarily encourages or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics such as race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability is prohibited. The content in question was removed after it was found to be in violation of our Hate Content policy “According to Sky News, a Spotify spokeswoman said.

Spotify has also said that it is working on new monitoring techniques to detect content that has been tagged as hateful.

According to Sky News, another extremist series with 76 episodes was discovered on Spotify using the search term “Kalergi Plan.”

The “Kalergi Plan” is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that claims Jewish elites plotted to annihilate the white European race. This is a condensed version of the information.