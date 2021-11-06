Spain Police Put An End To The Night On The Town Of The Escaped Camels.

After escaping from a nearby circus, eight camels and a llama went to the streets of Madrid overnight, according to Spanish police.

The long-legged runaways’ escape was not immediately evident, but Quiros Circus, which owns them, accused sabotage by animal rights activists.

They were sighted strolling around Carabranchel’s southern area at 5:00 a.m., close to where the circus is currently based.

“Various camels and a llama escaped from a circus in Madrid overnight,” Spain’s national police tweeted, along with photos showing eight two-humped camels and a llama sitting at a street corner.

They tweeted, “Police located them and took care of them so they could be returned safely.”

There was no news on whether the wayward revellers, who are notorious for spitting, resisted arrest when the cops arrived.

One of the circus’s managers, Mati Munoz, expressed relief that the furry fugitives, Bactrian camels with two humps and thick shaggy coats, had been apprehended safely.

“Thank God, nothing occurred,” he told AFP, adding that the circus had filed a complaint when the electric fence surrounding the animals’ enclosure was cut.

“We believe (their escape) was caused by sabotage by animal rights activists who protest each year.”

Bactrian camels (camelus bactrianus) are a type of camel native to the stony deserts of central and eastern Asia. They have a remarkable ability to live in harsh environments.

The vast majority of them have been domesticated in recent years.