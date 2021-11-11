SpaceX Crew-3 Launches in Fastest Spaceflight Turnaround Ever, as shown in videos.

SpaceX has launched a manned rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) in the fastest crew turnaround in spaceflight history, according to NASA.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, were launched into Earth orbit on Wednesday night, marking the commencement of the Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station.

It came just two days after the Crew-2 mission, which brought four men back to Earth after a half-year stay onboard the space station on Monday.

The Crew-3 astronauts are scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Thursday evening, replacing the Crew-2 members.

Both the Crew-2 and Crew-3 flights were carried out by SpaceX using their workhorse Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon capsules, both of which are reusable.

NASA has shared different clips from the Crew-3 launch, which took place in Florida, to Twitter, including lift-off and footage of the crew inside the Dragon capsule experiencing weightlessness immediately afterward.

On board the @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance, three @NASA Astronauts and one @ESA astronaut are en route to the @Space Station:

On the journey to the @Space Station, three people are aboard the #Crew3 Endurance capsule: Kayla Barron and @Astro Raja, both from the "Turtles" class of astronauts, and the third… well, can you see the zero G indicator? The crew is shown in the second footage playing with a floating turtle toy known as the "zero G indication" by NASA. The NASA-SpaceX collaboration is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which intends to launch astronauts to space from American land using American technology in collaboration with private enterprises.

Until recently, the United States relied on Russia’s Roscosmos space agency to deploy astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) and return them using Soyuz rockets and capsules.

“We’re seeing the power of American ingenuity right before our eyes,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a press release. “With Raja, Thomas, Kayla, and Matthias on their way to the International Space Station just days after Crew-2’s return, we’re seeing the power of American ingenuity right before our eyes.”

