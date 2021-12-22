Southern California’s rare butterfly has been designated as a ‘threatened’ species.

The Hermes copper butterfly has been designated as “vulnerable” by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). It is thought to be one of Southern California’s rarest butterflies.

According to the FWS, the Hermes copper butterfly can only be found in San Diego County and northeastern Baja California, Mexico. The government justified the listing by citing “severe population decrease and continued threats of habitat destruction.”

“We’ve found that wildfire, and to a lesser extent, habitat fragmentation, isolation, land use change, climate change, and drought, are the primary threats to the Hermes copper butterfly and its habitat,” according to the EPA.

Only 26 of the county’s 95 documented historical occurrences are “presumed to still be occupied,” according to the government, while its status in Mexico is “unknown.”

In a news release, Paul Souza, the agency’s regional director for the California-Great Basin region, said, “The Hermes copper butterfly is one of numerous threatened or endangered butterflies in our region.” “We’re also issuing a new regulation that will provide our partners more freedom in their wildfire control and species study efforts while simultaneously protecting this uncommon butterfly.” A total of 35,027 acres of land in San Diego County have been identified as important habitat for the species. Lopez Canyon, Miramar/Santee, and Southern San Diego are included.

For nearly 30 years, the Center for Biological Diversity has fought to get the butterflies protected. The organization’s lead biologist, Ileene Anderson, expressed relief at the decision to list the butterfly as a threatened species.

“Without Endangered Species Act protection, Southern California’s unbridled development, climate-change-driven wildfires, and exotic plants would definitely drive the Hermes copper butterfly to extinction,” Anderson said in a statement. “It gives me great pleasure to see this lovely tiny butterfly and its home finally preserved.” According to the organization, the species was already threatened by urban expansion in the area when it was originally reported in the 1920s. By 1980, researchers from the San Diego Natural History Museum had concluded that San Diego’s “rapid urban expansion” was jeopardizing the species, leaving its destiny in the hands of developers.

Years later, in 1984, it was identified as a "possible candidate" for ESA protection, but despite petitions and litigation from the group, the process was delayed. Wildfires consumed over 40% of the land.