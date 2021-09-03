South Carolina woman is attacked by an alligator, who drags her into the lagoon by her legs.

On Thursday morning, a South Carolina lady was assaulted by an eight-foot-long alligator while walking her dog.

According to local officials, the incident happened near a lagoon on Hilton Head Island, which is located on the state’s Atlantic coast.

Officials from the Hilton Head Plantation gated community informed South Carolina news station FITSNews that the woman was walking around 8:15 a.m. when the alligator dragged her into the lagoon by her legs.

A bystander saw the attack and attempted to pull the victim to safety. When she was unable to do so, she notified her husband, who ran to get a shovel and beat the alligator with it until it let go of the victim.

Officials from Hilton Head Fire Rescue, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hilton Head Plantation security team responded when the neighbor dialed 911.

Before being rushed to a Savannah hospital, emergency responders were able to stabilize the woman.

The woman was treated for leg wounds, though the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. Officials from Hilton Head Plantation informed FITSNews that the woman was “fine” after the attack and that she had spoken to her daughter on the way to the hospital.

“This is a horrible incident,” the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue Deputy Chief told local South Carolina news site WSAV. We warn folks to be careful of their surroundings, particularly if they are walking small dogs near alligator habitat lagoons.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spokeswoman, David Lucas, told WSAV on Thursday that the agency would study the alligator involved in the attack to discover if it had been fed by humans.

According to Lucas, feeding alligators might cause them to associate people with food. The alligator was evacuated from the area and would eventually be euthanized, according to the agency.

Officials from Hilton Head Plantation hailed the neighbors who went to the woman’s help.

They told FITSNews, “We are grateful for the fast thinking and brave neighbors who fought off the alligator and held on to the victim who was being carried into the water.”

Alligators are plentiful in Hilton Head Island, although human attacks are unusual. This is a condensed version of the information.