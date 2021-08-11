Son with Post-COVID Psychosis “Wake up a Different Person,” according to his mother.

A California mother whose teen son developed post-COVID psychosis has issued a warning to other parents.

On August 2, almost a month after contracting coronavirus, Daniel Salinas awoke with psychiatric symptoms, including significant behavioral abnormalities. A migraine headache had struck the 14-year-old from Orange County the day before.

Wilma Singh, the boy’s mother, said she was alerted to his behavior by Daniel’s younger brother, who said the adolescent was “talking to himself.”

Psychosis is a term that refers to a set of psychiatric symptoms that can be caused by a variety of mental illnesses.

Hallucinations—seeing and hearing things that others don’t see or hear—and delusions—a person’s incorrect beliefs—are also symptoms of psychosis. Psychosis can cause people to speak incoherently, act improperly, and suffer from sadness and anxiety.

Singh drove Daniel to the University of California’s Irvine Medical Center. He was subsequently taken to the Orange County Children’s Hospital.

“I felt like he had that horrible migraine, slept and woke up a different person—someone who is more agitated, angry, nervous… it’s the polar opposite of my son,” Singh told CBS Los Angeles news channel KCAL9.

Last week, Daniel’s doctors indicated they didn’t know how long he’d need to be in the hospital and intended to do more tests.

“I want parents to understand how critical it is to avoid acquiring COVID,” Singh added.

Dr. Michael Daignault, an emergency room physician, told KCAL9 that he had observed COVID psychosis before. Inflammation in the central nervous system may be connected to cases in children, he suggested.

Virus-related neurological problems have previously been identified by 19 researchers, notably in youngsters.

Scientists from the University of Liverpool and other institutions in the United Kingdom discovered that 3.8 percent of children hospitalized with COVID experienced brain or nerve issues in July of this year.

The study looked at 1,334 children who were hospitalized with COVID between April 2020 and January 2021 and was published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal. According to the University of Liverpool, there were 52 incidences of neurological problems in children under the age of 18—roughly 3.8 percent, compared to 0.9 percent in adults.

Behavioral changes, hallucinations, brain inflammation, and psychosis were among the symptoms noted. The effects on the brain and the long-term implications remain unknown.

