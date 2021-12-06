Some of the Universe’s Most Violent Objects will be studied by a NASA telescope set to launch this week.

NASA is planning to launch a new X-ray telescope that will search the Universe for some of the Universe’s most powerful and violent objects and occurrences, such as neutron stars and black holes, and make observations of them.

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) probe is set to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday after 1 a.m. (EDT). On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., live coverage of the launch will begin on the space agency’s website and social media platforms.

IXPE will be NASA’s first mission dedicated to determining the polarization of X-rays emitted by a range of cosmic sources. Astrophysicists will be able to look into the intense magnetic fields of cosmic phenomena such as neutron stars and black holes, which arise when enormous stars run out of fuel and can no longer withstand gravitational collapse.

Waves of electromagnetic radiation, such as X-rays and visible light, travel in a variety of directions. When light strikes some objects or substances, they function as a filter, allowing it to pass only if it is oriented in a specific way.

Polarizing sunglasses are an example of this, as they only allow light with a vertical orientation to pass through to the wearer’s eyes, while blocking all light with a horizontal orientation. Polarized light emitted by a black hole or neutron star is caused by the interaction of intense magnetic and electric fields.

Astrophysicists can learn about the violent and chaotic conditions in these objects’ environs by studying the polarization of X-rays from around them. Earlier this year, researchers used this phenomena to great success in one study.

In April, a team of astronomers led by Monika Mocibrodzka, Assistant Professor at Radboud University in the Netherlands, utilized the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) to capture a polarized image of the supermassive black hole at the center of Messier 87 (M87), 55 million light-years from Earth.

The photograph of the black hole, which was previously captured in visible light in 2019, gave the finest depiction of magnetic fields at the border of a supermassive black hole to date.

